Engagement between Pakistan and US key to regional peace

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said a structured engagement between Pakistan and the US was key to regional peace.

The foreign secretary, in a telephonic conversation with US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland, said Pakistan was committed to forging a broad-based and long-term bilateral relationship with the US.

The foreign secretary, speaking on regional issues, reiterated that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the peace process.

He stressed that there was a fundamental convergence between both the states on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

He also underscored the urgency for accelerating intra-Afghan peace negotiations and the importance of a responsible withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

Mahmood stressed that it was important for key regional and international stakeholders to press all Afghan parties to engage constructively towards achieving an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

Underlining Pakistan’s focus on geo-economics, Mahmood said the importance of enhancing economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the US.