Erdogan Offers To Help US Stabilize Afghanistan

A day before his first meeting with US President Joe Biden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is the “only reliable” country that can bring stability to Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

According to the report, the Turkish president signalled to the United States that it could rely on its NATO ally.

Tayyip Erdogan also said he would discuss the issue in his meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.

Before leaving Brussels, he told reporters at Istanbul airport that the United States was preparing to leave Afghanistan and that when he said goodbye to Kabul, Turkey was the only reliable country to maintain stability there.

Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish officials had briefed their US counterparts about Ankara’s plans in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of troops.

He did not provide details about the plans.

The Turkish president said the United States was “happy and now we will discuss the Afghan process with them.”

A Turkish official has confirmed that Western powers have agreed to allow Turkey to stay in Kabul to protect the airport.

But the official added: “If no one is helping, why would Turkey try? These issues need to be clarified.

On the other hand, the Taliban on Saturday said that after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, no other country should expect to keep its troops here.

He said the security of embassies and airports would be the responsibility of Afghans.

In addition to improving strained relations with the United States, the Turkish president made it clear that we should leave differences behind and discuss further issues.

“We expect the United States to negotiate without a hitch,” he said.

Referring to Biden’s term of genocide, President Tayyip Erdogan said, “We are deeply saddened by this because Turkey is not an ordinary country. It is an ally of the United States.”

Tripartite Foreign Ministers’ Meeting In Turkey Over Afghanistan Situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated Turkey’s role after the tripartite foreign ministers’ meeting in Turkey and said that there is no military solution to the Afghan issues, the only way is comprehensive dialogue.

Addressing a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after the tripartite meeting with Turkish and Afghan foreign ministers in Istanbul in April 2021, the Foreign Minister said that he was in a tripartite meeting today. It is a great pleasure to participate. I think it is very important to hold a tripartite meeting at this important juncture in the Afghan peace process.

He said that we should use this forum to hold a conference not only at the ministerial level but also at the summit level.

“Today, in this tripartite meeting, we also discussed issues at a high level. In the case of inter-Afghan talks, Afghans have a unique opportunity. They should all work together to make the talks fruitful,” he said. ۔

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that there is no military solution to the Afghan problem, the only way is comprehensive and comprehensive dialogue, that is why we repeatedly call the Taliban for dialogue because it is a matter of their future which they have to decide for themselves.

The Foreign Minister said that the heaviest price of instability in Afghanistan has been paid by Pakistan after the people there. We had to bear the highest loss of life and property.

“A peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest. I am glad that despite the postponement of the conference, you convened this important meeting and today we had a lively discussion on the Afghan peace process,” he said.

“Today we also discussed the development of regional ties, we also discussed the issue of economic cooperation, illegal migration and how illegal migration can be effectively controlled through joint efforts,” he said. Is.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that our decision to hold a joint press conference is also a sign of unity in our thinking, peace in Afghanistan will promote ties in the region.