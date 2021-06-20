Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Father’s Day 2021: The Guiding Light & Great Pillar Of Strength

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 10:13 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Father's Day 2021

International Father’s Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday of June. This year, it will be celebrated on June 20. The day dedicated to fathers honours their contribution, invaluable love, and unwavering support. A father is as dedicated and supportive to a child’s development as a mother.

Father’s Day celebrations began on June 19, 1910, in Washington. A father is the greatest being in the world who lives a life of constant effort, endeavour and hard work for the best upbringing and comfort of his children, and does not hesitate to sacrifice his life when needed.

A father’s steady guidance and wisdom continue to be the foundation upon which his children build their lives.

The idea to celebrate this day was mooted by a woman, Sonora Smart Dodd, as she listened to a speech on International Mother’s Day.

After her mother’s death, Sonora was raised by her father, American Civil War veteran William Smart, and she wanted to tell her father how important she was to him.

Since William was born in June, Sonora celebrated his first Father’s Day on June 19.

A National Fathers Committee was formed in New York City in 1926, and the day was formally recognized in 1956 by a resolution of the US Congress.

In 1972, then US President Richard Nixon permanently designated Father’s Day as the third Sunday in June, and since then it has been celebrated on the third Sunday in June in most parts of the world, including Pakistan.

However, in some countries, this day is also celebrated on different dates.

If you have been wanting to tell your father how much you love him, this is a great time to do so. You can plan something really special for him.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

World Bank
18 hours ago
World Bank approves $442 million to support access to water, sanitation services

KARACHI: The Executive Board of the World Bank has approved a financing...
Global Hunger
19 hours ago
Global hunger levels rise as conflict, climate shocks and Covid-19 collide

KARACHI: Despite efforts from various government and donor agencies the world is...
United Nations Myanmar
21 hours ago
United Nations calls for immediate halt of arms sales to Myanmar

The United Nations has called on the Myanmar government to immediately suspend...
Iran presidential election
22 hours ago
Invincible Ebrahim Raisi elected as the new Iranian President

Counting continues in Iran after the 13th presidential election, with three of...
Boeing 737 Max 10
23 hours ago
Test flight of Boeing’s new model 737 Max 10 takes off in United States

The largest aircraft in Boeing's new model Boeing series, the 737 Max...
2 days ago
Moroccan travelers to EU facing problems due to Chinese vaccines

People from African countries, such as Morocco, are facing difficulties arriving in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

KWD TO PKR
8 mins ago
KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 20th June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
GBP to PKR
13 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 20th June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 221.10...
Varun Dhawan
16 mins ago
Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt just had a cute Twitter interaction

When Chris Pratt offered love to his Indian followers, including megastar Varun...
Australian dollar to PKR
19 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Latest Australian dollar to Pakistan rupees on, 20th June 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...