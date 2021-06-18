Double Click 728 x 90
Gang attacks school in Nigeria for the third time this month

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 12:00 pm
Nigeria school attack

More than 80 school children, mostly girls, have been abducted by gunmen from the Federal Government College in the Nigerian state of Kebbi.

A state police spokesman said the attackers also killed a police officer in the abduction during the exchange between the forces and attackers. A student was also shot during the encounter who is currently receiving medical treatment.

Usman Aliyu, a teacher at the school narrated the incident saying, “They killed one of the (police officers), broke through the gate and went straight to the students’ classes,”

This is the third major kidnapping operation in the Nigerian region in the past three weeks. Apart from this, more than 700 school going children have been abducted by bandits and their gangs for ransom since December, 2020.

Nafiu Abubakar, a spokesman for the Kebbi State police stated that authorized security forces are searching the woods around the school for the captured kids and teachers.

