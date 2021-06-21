Double Click 728 x 90
German Police Arrest Russian Scientist For ‘Espionage’

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 04:46 pm
German Police has arrested a Russian scientist on suspicion of spying for Moscow and transfer sensitive information.

According to foreign media reports, the German federal prosecutor says that the Russian scientist has been arrested on charges of giving sensitive information.

The scientist is accused of taking sensitive information from a German university and giving it to Moscow in exchange for money.

According to the federal prosecutor, the suspect was working for the Russian Secret Service and was arrested a few days ago.

According to media reports, the accused was an employee of the German University of Science and Technology at the time of his arrest.

German officials say the suspect also met with Russian intelligence officials three times between October 2020 and June 2021, in which he twice provided intelligence information about the university to intelligence officials.

