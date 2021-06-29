Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Germany: Two Passers-By Injured In Knife Attack In Erfurt

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 10:20 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Germany: Two People Injured In Knife Attack On Passers-By In Erfurt

In Erfurt, the eastern city of Germany a young man stabbed and injured two people. The search for the absconded is underway, according to the police, the accused managed to escape after carrying out the attack on Monday morning, June 28.

According to Erfurt police, the attacker was a young man between the ages of twenty and thirty, with light blonde hair and a large scar on his face.

According to a police statement, the assailant spoke German and stabbed the two men, aged 45 and 68. Both injured are currently being treated at a local hospital, but thankfully their lives are not in danger.

The search for the accused continues by helicopter

Erfurt police said in a statement issued after today’s attack that a search for the fugitive was underway at the scene and in the surrounding area with the help of a helicopter. The statement also quoted the two injured as saying that the accused was wearing a brown jersey and dark jogging trousers.

Police are still unable to say what caused the attack. As no initial inquiries about the incident have been made so far, furthermore, it is not clear whether there was a connection between the attacker and the two injured.

The second such attack in four days

The bomber struck shortly after noon in Erfurt, the capital of the eastern German state of Thuringia, as German investigators are still investigating the attack. Three people were killed.

Investigators into the Wurzburg attack believe that the bloodshed may have been the result of Islamophobia. Significantly, today’s attack in Erfurt was the second such attack in Germany in just four days.

The three men who were stabbed to death by the accused were women. He also injured seven others, five of whom are in critical condition.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan seeks effective measures to counter Islamophobia, hate speech

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan called for global solidarity to counter growing religious and...
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers
1 hour ago
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish authorities on Tuesday issued revised policy regarding the mandatory...
National security
2 hours ago
National security meeting to focus on Afghan situation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the meeting on...
Iran Yet to Make Decision on Extension of Monitoring Deal with IAEA
2 hours ago
Iran Yet to Make Decision on Extension of Monitoring Deal with IAEA

Iran said on Monday that it has yet to decide whether to...
Pakistan
2 hours ago
Pakistan launches portal to resolve issues of expatriates in UAE

KARACHI: Pakistani expatriates in the UAE will be able to send their...
Israeli Foreign Minister Pays First Visit To UAE After Peace Deal
2 hours ago
Israeli Foreign Minister Pays First Visit To UAE After Normalizing Ties

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lipid's two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
4 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
45 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
54 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
57 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...