Heatstroke Kills 69 In Canada, Heat Wave Intensifies In US

The heat wave is intensifying in the northwestern United States and Canada, killing at least 69 people, according to officials.

According to the reports, the deaths occurred in the Canadian province of Vancouver, which is in the grip of extreme heat.

According to Canadian police, the majority of deaths on the outskirts of Vancouver in the last 24 hours have been caused by elderly people or people already with health problems.

Other local municipalities say they have been receiving reports of sudden deaths since Monday, but have not yet compiled casualty figures.

“Investigations are ongoing, but most of the deaths are likely to have been caused by heat,” said a Canadian Police official.

The last few years have seen a steady rise in temperature due to climate change.

High-pressure hot winds are said to be the cause of the heat from the US state of Oregon to the Canadian Arctic region.

The Canadian province of British Columbia recorded a temperature of 47.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The US cities of Portland, Oregon, Seattle and Washington recorded record temperatures for the first time since 1940, according to the US National Weather Service. Portland recorded 115 degrees Fahrenheit and Seattle 108 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Pacific Coast Vancouver has been recording 86 degrees Fahrenheit for several days. According to meteorologists, 111 degrees Fahrenheit temperature was felt along the Fraser Delta River on Tuesday.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan said: “We are experiencing the warmest week and the devastating consequences for our families and communities.

“We can get out of this difficult time together,” he said. People who are most at risk need to be taken care of. We need to make sure that the refrigerator compressors are working properly and that we are living in the coldest part of the house.

Environment Canada has issued a warning for British Columbia, Alberta and other areas, saying “this long, historic and dangerous heat wave will continue this week.”

The US National Weather Service issued a similar warning, saying “people should stay in air-conditioned buildings, avoid activities outside the home, drink plenty of water and take care of family and neighbours.”