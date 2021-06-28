‘Hotter Than Dubai’, US, Canada Bake Amid Record-Breaking Heat wave

The extreme heat wave has been raging in western Canada and the northwestern United States for the past week, and experts say the weather is expected to intensify further.

Authorities have issued warning messages to citizens in some areas.

According to the reports, the Canadian Meteorological Department says that the record of ‘Canada’s highest temperature’ has been broken with 46 degrees Celsius in the Layton area of British Columbia province.

Saturday and Sunday saw record-breaking heatwaves at 40 locations across the province, including the ski resort town, Whistler in Canada.

Hot winds are forecast to continue in the region, breaking more heat records throughout the week.

Environment Canada has issued warning messages for British Columbia, Alberta, the Yukon and parts of the Northwest.

The department predicts temperatures will hover around 40 degrees Celsius or 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above normal in some places. “The long-term, dangerous and historic heatwave will continue throughout this week.”

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a similar warning about “dangerous heatwave.” This will record higher-than-normal temperatures in Washington and Oregon.

The U.S. National Weather Service said in a statement that “this historic northwest heatwave will continue next week, setting several new records.”

Monday is expected to be the hottest day in cities like Seattle and Portland.