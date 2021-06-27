Double Click 728 x 90
India: Two Explosions Rock Technical Area Of Indian Air Force Station

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 01:45 pm
India: Two Explosions Rock Technical Area Of Indian Air Force Station

Police in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) have registered a case under the Prevention of Illegal Activities Act following two explosions at an Indian Air Force station.

According to the Indian media reports, the first blast took place at 1:37 am on Sunday while the second blast took place at 1:42 am. Sources said that two people were slightly injured in the blast.

The Indian Air Force confirmed on its official Twitter account, “Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.”

“There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,” they added.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that drones were used to drop bombs at the airport, but the radars could not identify the drones.

