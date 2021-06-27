Double Click 728 x 90
Indonesia: Thousands Flock To Volcano With Chicken And Goats For Sacrifice

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 11:54 am
In Indonesia, thousands of people flocked to the burning volcano to sacrifice animals and other items to perform a centuries-old ritual.

According to the French news agency AFP, every year the people of the Tengger tribe gather near the volcano to celebrate the ‘ Yadnya Kasada festival’ and throw fruits, vegetables, flowers, goats and chickens into the volcano of Mount Bromo.

People line up and go to the top of the mountain holding animals and other objects in their hands so that the Hindus can please the gods and bring prosperity to their society.

“Today I brought chickens for my ancestors,” said a woman named  Purwanto, raising a colourful hen.

Another villager came to throw his crop into the volcano in the hope that it would bring him good luck.

The festival has been celebrated since the 15th century in memory of a Hindu princess and her husband who had no children after many years of marriage.

She begged that if she had children, she would throw her youngest child into the volcano. After that, the couple had 25 children.

However, in the present era, the people of this tribe sacrifice things other than their children.

People who do not belong to this tribe try to snatch their thrown objects with sticks or other things before they fall into the volcano.

