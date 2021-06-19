Invincible Ebrahim Raisi elected as the new Iranian President

Counting continues in Iran after the 13th presidential election, with three of the four candidates in the Iranian presidential race congratulating conservative candidate Ebrahim Raisi on his victory before official results were announced.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also congratulated the winning candidate without naming him. “I congratulate the people on their choice,” said President Hassan Rouhani. “My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people.”

Iran’s only reformist presidential candidate, Abdolnasser Hemmati, also congratulated conservative candidate Ebrahim Raisi on his victory, hoping his government would bring peace and prosperity to the nation.

The other two presidential candidates Mohsen Rezaee and Sayyid Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi also congratulated Ebrahim Raisi and said that the elected president would form a strong and popular government to solve the problems of the country.

The official announcement of the results of the 13th presidential election in Iran is expected this evening.