Iran election: Khamenei casts his vote in the presidential elections

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 11:21 am
Iran presidential elections

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has casted his vote for the 13th presidential elections which will be held today.

In today’s presidential election in Iran, governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati will be standing against 3 candidates from the conservatives.

Conservative’s Ebrahim Raisi is the strongest candidate for the presidency, while Mohsen Rezaee and Dr. Amir Ghazi are also conservative candidates.

The new Iranian president will have to negotiate a nuclear deal with the United States while facing challenges to strengthen the country’s economy.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has said that the only way to solve the problem is to exercise the right to vote.

“Each vote counts … come and vote and choose your president … this is important for the future of your country.”

