Iraqi cook dies After Falling Into a vat of soup Being Prepared For Wedding Guests

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 02:57 pm
Iraqi cook falls into soup

An Iraqi chef reportedly died after falling into the container of soup he was preparing for a wedding party.

The tragic incident happened while father-of-three, Issa Ismail, 25, was working in a kitchen of a wedding hall in Dohuk governorate of Iraq, preparing food for the wedding guests.

According to media reports, he suffered serious burn injures. The cook was shifted to a hospital in Dohuk but he succumbed to wounds after five days.

A relative of the late chef told that the deceased had been working as a professional cook for eight years.

He had prepared food at weddings, funerals and various other ceremonies.

