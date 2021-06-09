Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his sincere condolences to the victims of Sunday’s attack and called it an “act of evil.”

Several government dignitaries, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, London Mayor Ed Holder and other politicians attended the two-hour vigil that was broadcast on Facebook to express their solidarity after the killing of four members of a Muslim family due to hate crime.

To those who knew the Afzaal family, to the son who survived, to Muslims in London and in communities across Canada, to everyone who feels sad or angry or afraid: You are not alone. Canadians across the country are mourning with you and standing with you – tonight, and always. pic.twitter.com/MqMj1kKeTC — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 9, 2021

“You are not alone. All Canadians mourn with you and stand with you, tonight and always,” Trudeau said.

“Islamophobia is real. Racism is real. You should not have to face hate in your communities, in your country. We can and we will act. We can and we will choose a better way,” he added.

Trudeau further said, “It was an act of terrorism against a family targeted for their religion. This type of racism and terrorism cannot and will not be tolerated.”

“They were all targeted because of their Muslim faith,” Trudeau said, promising to step up the country’s fight against far-right racist groups. “This is happening here, in Canada. And it has to stop.”

Party leaders in the House of Commons condemned the violence as an act of “Islamophobia,” which have multiplied in recent years in the country long known for its tolerance.