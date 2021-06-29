Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Israeli Foreign Minister Pays First Visit To UAE After Normalizing Ties

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 04:03 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Israeli Foreign Minister Pays First Visit To UAE After Peace Deal

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lipid’s two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has begun today on June 29.

This is the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries last year.

While sharing photos on Twitter after reaching UAE he wrote, “Making History: Proud to represent the State of Israel on our first official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Thanks for the warm welcome.”

“Takeoff for a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lipid tweeted with a picture of the inside of his plane before leaving for the UAE.

Israeli ministers have visited the UAE in the past, but Lipid is the most senior Israeli minister to visit the Gulf state, and this is the first visit by an Israeli foreign minister.

During his visit, Yair Lipid will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the office of the Israeli Consul General in Dubai.

Earlier, a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, “The Israeli delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi today and will be welcomed by the Minister of Economic Affairs at the Foreign Ministry.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to visit the United Arab Emirates in March, but Israeli officials said he had cancelled his visit due to a “dispute” with Jordan over the use of airspace.

It should be noted that in addition to the Foreign Minister, Yair Lipid is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Israel. Under Naftali Bennett, the head of the new coalition government, Lipid will take over as Israeli prime minister under the agreement.

Last year, Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement to normalize relations, mediated by the administration of then-President Donald Trump. The two countries have since signed a number of agreements to boost co-operation in areas ranging from tourism to financial services.

It should be noted that the Palestinians had condemned Israel’s resumption of normal relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. Palestinians say no relations should be established with Israel unless it makes peace with the Palestinians.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan seeks effective measures to counter Islamophobia, hate speech

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan called for global solidarity to counter growing religious and...
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers
1 hour ago
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish authorities on Tuesday issued revised policy regarding the mandatory...
National security
2 hours ago
National security meeting to focus on Afghan situation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the meeting on...
Iran Yet to Make Decision on Extension of Monitoring Deal with IAEA
2 hours ago
Iran Yet to Make Decision on Extension of Monitoring Deal with IAEA

Iran said on Monday that it has yet to decide whether to...
Pakistan
2 hours ago
Pakistan launches portal to resolve issues of expatriates in UAE

KARACHI: Pakistani expatriates in the UAE will be able to send their...
South Africa Added To Nigeria's COVID 'Red List'
3 hours ago
South Africa Added To Nigeria’s COVID ‘Red List’

Nigeria is adding South Africa to its "red list" of nations for...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
4 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
45 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
54 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
57 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...