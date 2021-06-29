Israeli Foreign Minister Pays First Visit To UAE After Normalizing Ties

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lipid’s two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has begun today on June 29.

This is the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries last year.

While sharing photos on Twitter after reaching UAE he wrote, “Making History: Proud to represent the State of Israel on our first official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Thanks for the warm welcome.”

עושים היסטוריה: גאה לייצג את מדינת ישראל בביקור רשמי ראשון באיחוד האמירויות. תודה על קבלת הפנים החמה. 🇮🇱 🇦🇪 نصنع التاريخ: فخور بتمثيل دولة إسرائيل في أول زيارة رسمية إلى الإمارات العربية المتحدة. شكرا على الترحيب الحار pic.twitter.com/sxVXPYcghQ — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) June 29, 2021

“Takeoff for a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lipid tweeted with a picture of the inside of his plane before leaving for the UAE.

ממריא לביקור היסטורי באיחוד האמירויות. 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/fkw7Ed4dfP — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) June 29, 2021

Israeli ministers have visited the UAE in the past, but Lipid is the most senior Israeli minister to visit the Gulf state, and this is the first visit by an Israeli foreign minister.

During his visit, Yair Lipid will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the office of the Israeli Consul General in Dubai.

Earlier, a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, “The Israeli delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi today and will be welcomed by the Minister of Economic Affairs at the Foreign Ministry.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to visit the United Arab Emirates in March, but Israeli officials said he had cancelled his visit due to a “dispute” with Jordan over the use of airspace.

It should be noted that in addition to the Foreign Minister, Yair Lipid is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Israel. Under Naftali Bennett, the head of the new coalition government, Lipid will take over as Israeli prime minister under the agreement.

Last year, Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement to normalize relations, mediated by the administration of then-President Donald Trump. The two countries have since signed a number of agreements to boost co-operation in areas ranging from tourism to financial services.

It should be noted that the Palestinians had condemned Israel’s resumption of normal relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. Palestinians say no relations should be established with Israel unless it makes peace with the Palestinians.