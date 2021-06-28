Double Click 728 x 90
Kuwait sets new record as it sizzles at 53.2°C

28th Jun, 2021. 04:09 pm
Kuwait

KARACHI: Kuwait recorded the highest temperature in the world for the year 2021, registering 53.2°C, according to America’s El Dorado Weather, which collects temperature data from countries’ meteorological stations.

The Kuwaiti city of Nawasib recorded 53.2 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in the world so far this year, according to a Gulf News report.

Meanwhile, Ahvas and Al Amidiyah in Iran registered 50.1 degrees Celsius each, and Jahra in Kuwait recorded 49.7 degrees Celsius.

This is the second time in less than a month that Kuwait has topped the world cities in terms of the highest official temperature. On June 5, Kuwait and Doha topped a list of 143 capitals around the world and recorded the highest temperature, Al Rai daily reported.

 

