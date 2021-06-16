Lina Khan: Pakistani-American Picked Up For Top Post In US

US President Joe Biden has nominated American-Pakistani Lina Khan to head the Federal Trade Commission.

According to American media, American Pakistani Lina Khan has been criticizing big technology companies including Amazon.

The US Senate has approved the appointment of Lina Khan as FTC commissioner.

Lina Khan was approved as the FTC commissioner with 639 votes. As the Lena commissioner, Lena will oversee trade regulations in Silicon Valley.

Lina said on Twitter, “I’m so grateful to the Senate for my confirmation. Congress created the FTC to safeguard fair competition and protect consumers, workers, and honest businesses from unfair & deceptive practices. I look forward to upholding this mission with vigor and serving the American public.”

Who is Lina Khan?

Lina Khan, 32, was born into a Pakistani family living in the UK. Her family immigrated to the United States when she was 11 years old.

She completed her education in the United States and recently married Shah Ali, a cardiologist from Texas. He is a graduate of Williams College and Yale Law School.

Lina Khan is an Associate Professor of Law at Columbia University in New York, where she discusses monopoly control laws (antitrust law), industrial infrastructure law, and monopoly prevention traditions and teaches and writes research papers.

Her dissertation on antitrust laws has been widely acclaimed and has received numerous awards. The research has been published in the Yale Law Journal, Harvard Law Review, Columbia Law Review and the University of Chicago Law Review.

New debate Begins on Lina Khan’s research

A few years ago, as a student, she wrote a research paper entitled Amazon Antitrust Paradox, which was published in the Yale Law Journal. In this article, he dispels the consensus of the time that the monopolies were meeting the requirements of antitrust laws. This consensus was reached in the 1970s.

Until then, antitrust laws have focused on keeping prices low, but policymakers have not focused on companies.

Because Amazon had lowered product prices for consumers, no one paid attention to its market monopoly and the Federal Trade Commission avoided intervention.

But when Lina Khan’s research paper described the monopoly as a threat to the digital market and Internet users, people began to think about antitrust laws from a new angle. In the age of the Internet, a new debate about monopoly laws began. Many opponents also opposed Lina Khan’s article in the case of female boredom.

Services in Congress

Lina Khan has previously served as an advocate for the Anti-Trust Law, Commercial and Administrative Law subcommittee of the House Judicial Committee of the US Congress, where she helped guide the subcommittee’s investigation into digital markets.

Prof. Lina Khan has also been a Legal Adviser in the office of Commissioner Rohit Chopra in the Federal Trade Commission and Legal Director in the Open Markets Institute.