World’s renowned brand Louis Vuitton is being heavily backlashed after releasing new Keffiyeh stoles worth $700 with alleged Israel flag colours.

Louis Vuitton has launched their stoles worth $700 with shades similar to that of an Israeli flag.

Keffiyehs are worn everywhere in the Middle East region as a traditional Arabian headdress. However, the thick black and white chequered cloth or keffiyeh has become a symbol of solidarity in the Arab countries, especially in Palestine.

Traditionally, Keffiyeh is folded into a triangle diagonally and worn draped over the head of rural Palestinian men as a turban.

Apart from also being seen loosely draped around the shoulder or fashioned around the necks, several popular celebrities wore it to express solidarity after the terrorist acts by Israeli Forces against innocent Palestinians.

On the other hand, famed model Gigi Hadid also wore the Keffiyeh at the Pro-Palestinian Protest in Canada.