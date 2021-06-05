Meghan Markle is experiencing severe pregnancy complications as she is expecting her second baby girl.

According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan is having issues during her second pregnancy lately.

“Meghan hasn’t been sleeping, has a lot of nausea and she’s had to cancel a couple of professional obligations,” the source said. “It’s not going as easily as her last.”

This year on Valentine’s Day, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced they are expecting their second child, a girl.

“To wind down and switch off, they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source detailed the family’s daily activities.

“Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

The source further added, “Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move. He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super-advanced for his age.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Interview With Oprah Winfrey

It is pertinent to mention here that Meghan Markle‘s shocking confessions had grabbed the attention of international media and also sparked fury among the Royals.

She revealed that she was suicidal when she was five-month pregnant. She had warned Harry, “I don’t want to be alive anymore.”

Meghan Markle also revealed that an unnamed member of her husband’s family told him they were ‘worried’ about how ‘dark’ their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex had also revealed that Harry’s family had cut him off financially in early 2020 after signing deals with Netflix and Spotify.