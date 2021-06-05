Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Meghan Markle Suffers Pregnancy Complications as her baby girl’s arrival nears

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 02:05 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Meghan Markle Second pregnancy

Meghan Markle is experiencing severe pregnancy complications as she is expecting her second baby girl.

According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan is having issues during her second pregnancy lately.

“Meghan hasn’t been sleeping, has a lot of nausea and she’s had to cancel a couple of professional obligations,” the source said. “It’s not going as easily as her last.”

This year on Valentine’s Day, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced they are expecting their second child, a girl.

“To wind down and switch off, they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source detailed the family’s daily activities.

“Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

The source further added, “Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move. He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super-advanced for his age.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Interview With Oprah Winfrey

It is pertinent to mention here that Meghan Markle‘s shocking confessions had grabbed the attention of international media and also sparked fury among the Royals.

She revealed that she was suicidal when she was five-month pregnant. She had warned Harry, “I don’t want to be alive anymore.”

Meghan Markle also revealed that an unnamed member of her husband’s family told him they were ‘worried’ about how ‘dark’ their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex had also revealed that Harry’s family had cut him off financially in early 2020 after signing deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Priyanka Chopra
20 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Shweta Tiwari
26 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess

Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recently did a fascinating...
Engin Altan
31 mins ago
Have a look at Engin Altan enoying his favorite water sport

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who played the lead role of Ertugrul...
Hania Aamir social media
3 hours ago
Hania Aamir discloses the main reason why she uses social media

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Hania Aamir responded to all...
Hira Mani son
3 hours ago
Hira Mani reveals why she is proud of her youngest son

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Hira Mani has revealed in...
Aiman Minal late father
4 hours ago
Aiman & Minal’s mother pens emotional message For her late husband

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan's mother Uzma Mubeen, whose daughters have shown...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
20 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
22 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
24 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Shweta Tiwari
26 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess

Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recently did a fascinating...