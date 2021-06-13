Double Click 728 x 90
Ontario Attack: Burial Ceremony held For Muslim Family Draped In Canadian flags

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Jun, 2021. 12:06 pm
Ontario attack Muslim family buried

The Pakistani-Origin Muslim family, whose four members were killed after a man rammed a pickup truck in Ontario, have been given farewell with a large number of mourners.

The hour-long ceremony commenced after the four coffins draped in Canadian flags rolled into the compound of the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario.

The funeral procession later moved for a private burial which was attended by a large number of mourners.

“And the very fact their coffins are draped in the beautiful Canadian flag is an apt testimony of the fact that the entire Canadian nation stands with them,” Raza Bashir Tarar High Commissioner for Pakistan to Canada told the gathering.

Moreover, the family moved to Canada from Pakistan some 14 years ago.

How The Incident Occurred 

According to police, at 8:40 pm on Sunday night, five members of a family were walking on the sidewalk when they were waiting to cross the intersection when a black truck ran over them.

A family member said the dead included a grandmother, mother, father and a teenage girl.

He said that the family had migrated from Pakistan 14 years ago and were dedicated, polite and generous members of the Muslim mosque in London and used to go for daily walks.

According to a fundraising webpage, the father who was killed in the attack was a physiotherapist and cricket fanatic. Were

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement that it was “deeply frightened” and called for justice for the victim’s family.

Police have said the attack was premeditated and allege the family was targeted because of their Islamic faith.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the other hand, said he was “horrified” of the attack, saying “To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital – our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover.”

The Canadian Prime Minister said, “To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable – and it must stop.”

