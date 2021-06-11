Pakistani and Afghanistan scholars sign ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan

MAKKAH: Senior scholars from Pakistan and Afghanistan expressed their support to peace negotiations between the warring factions in Afghanistan at the Islamic Conference of Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan, as a historic Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan was signed in Makkah on Thursday.

The historic declaration was co-signed by the Minister of Islamic Affairs and Tolerance of Religions in Pakistan Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri and Afghan Hajj, Guidance and Endowments Minister Mohammed Qasim Halimi represented the senior scholars from both sides.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, attended the signing ceremony of this historic declaration, after the Islamic Conference that was held near the Grand Mosque in Makkah, under the umbrella of the Muslim World League, and supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing for the first time the senior scholars of Afghanistan and Pakistan to achieve reconciliation for the Afghan people.

The agreement provides for a final and comprehensive solution to the Afghan conflict, by supporting reconciliation between the conflicting parties in Afghanistan, and bringing them to a common ground, by addressing all political, social, economic, and other related issues, through the spirit of joint action; to stop the ongoing bloodshed in Afghanistan, and to lead the Afghan people to peace, reconciliation, stability, and progress, in addition to emphasizing that violence is not linked to any religion, nationality, civilization or race, and considering violence resulting from extremism and terrorism in all its forms, including violence against civilians and suicide attacks, contrary to the principles of Islam.

The scholars extended appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s firm and historical stance towards supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan, highlighting the Kingdom’s sincere efforts to build bridges and uniting ranks, which culminated in bringing the scholars of both sides to a common platform.

They also stressed the importance of the Kingdom in building solidarity and harmony in the Islamic nation, stressing their aspiration for its continuous support to preserve this declaration among scholars in the Islamic world in general, and among scholars in Pakistan and Afghanistan in particular.

In the opening session, Sheikh Al-Issa said that this historic meeting was held under the auspices and support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, within the context of the Afghanistan and Pakistan Scholars Conference for Peace in Afghanistan under the umbrella of the Muslim World League, stressing that Saudi Arabia has always been keen on playing a key role in addressing the crisis in Afghanistan and the necessity to find a peaceful solution to it.

“There have been many initiatives, and voices that called to expedite reconciliation between the Afghan Muslim people and to get them out of the current impasse. This is a moral and ethical strength and a lively conscience, stemming from bitter conflicts that occurred in society, and it is an expression of the victory of the voice of reason and the silencing of bullets and explosions that burnt everything. As a government official I can say now that all barriers to reconciliation are removed,” Halimi said.

Nurul Haq Qadir said that bringing peace and tranquility and promoting tolerance in society is one of the main goals of the right religion. He said: “Our religion teaches us harmony and unity and supports international cooperation and participation in all charitable works. Islam speaks of protecting the homeland, encourages development and prosperity, and commands the promotion of peace and the avoidance of riots.”

“The two countries have supported every step taken to bring security and peace to the entire region, especially in Afghanistan and worldwide, and I hope that the two brotherly countries will continue to play a dynamic and effective role in peace,” he said.

For his part, Afghanistan Ambassador to the Kingdom, Ahmed Javed Mujadidi, stressed that the importance of this conference lies in the fact that it is being held in the holiest place in the world, in the presence of a group of distinguished scholars, stressing that the Kingdom has never failed Afghanistan, and is still working and contributing to achieving security and peace in it.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shafiq Samim, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Afghanistan to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, stressed that Saudi Arabia’s efforts and its leaders are supportive, fruitful, and successful in finding fundamental solutions to conflicts in the Islamic world.

He explained that Afghanistan has tasted the bitterness of wars over the past four decades, and has experienced events and battles that have destroyed the country, stressing that this conference is a serious attempt to search for ways to solve the Afghan problem through constructive dialogue and effective mediation