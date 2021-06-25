Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional security: Qureshi

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iran’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard, met on Thursday to discuss the Afghan peace process along with the security situation in the region.

In a meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said that Pakistan considered peace in Afghanistan essential for the region’s peace and stressed that Pakistan always supported the notion that there was no military solution to the Afghan problem, APP reported.

He stated that a sustainable Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political solution through a comprehensive dialogue was the best option to resolve the conflict.

He also mentioned that the unrest in Afghanistan had affected both Pakistan and Iran, and said that rising violence could strengthen “spoilers”.

Qureshi emphasised that the Afghan factions must take immediate steps to make the Afghan peace process fruitful through dialogue.

Peace in Afghanistan would help boost trade activity, repatriate Afghan refugees and help regional stability, The Foreign Minister added.

He also conveyed the best wishes of the Pakistani leadership to the newly elected President of Iran Syed Ibrahim Raisi.

Iran’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi and expressed desire for joint efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The two sides also discussed Pak-Iran bilateral relations and other areas of interest.