Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional security: Qureshi

Web DeskWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 03:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Afghanistan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iran’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard, met on Thursday to discuss the Afghan peace process along with the security situation in the region.

In a meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said that Pakistan considered peace in Afghanistan essential for the region’s peace and stressed that Pakistan always supported the notion that there was no military solution to the Afghan problem, APP reported.

He stated that a sustainable Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political solution through a comprehensive dialogue was the best option to resolve the conflict.

He also mentioned that the unrest in Afghanistan had affected both Pakistan and Iran, and said that rising violence could strengthen “spoilers”.

Qureshi emphasised that the Afghan factions must take immediate steps to make the Afghan peace process fruitful through dialogue.

Peace in Afghanistan would help boost trade activity, repatriate Afghan refugees and help regional stability, The Foreign Minister added.

He also conveyed the best wishes of the Pakistani leadership to the newly elected President of Iran Syed Ibrahim Raisi.
Iran’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi and expressed desire for joint efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The two sides also discussed Pak-Iran bilateral relations and other areas of interest.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mother Stabs Daughter
41 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)
2 hours ago
Qureshi declares Modi’s IIOJ&K conference ‘public relations exercise’

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said as Kashmiris wanted...
fatf
4 hours ago
FATF praises Pakistan’s progress, but says last remaining action item should be addressed

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has said that it recognizes Pakistan's...
Famine at the door
5 hours ago
Famine at the door: UN agency sees 41 million people at risk globally

UNITED NATIONS: The World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based United Nations (UN)...
KSrelief
6 hours ago
KSrelief performs 2,429 surgeries to combat blindness in Pakistan

KARACHI: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Tuesday concluded...
Engagement between Pakistan and US
6 hours ago
Engagement between Pakistan and US key to regional peace

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said a structured engagement between Pakistan...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
5 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
13 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
41 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
50 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...