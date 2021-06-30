Saudi Arabia assured Pakistan of resolving flights issue

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid bin Faisal, Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, has assured to discuss the issue of flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia with the authorities concerned.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Lieutenant-General Bilal Akbar (Retd) on Tuesday, he said: “[The] government of Pakistan has done a commendable job in preventing the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Lt-Gen Akbar said that Saudi Arabia has given permission to some of the countries, where the coronavirus cases are still on the higher side, to fly to the kingdom, while Pakistan has made effective measures to control the spread of the disease and; therefore, the Saudi authorities should allow flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani Iqama holders and their families are still facing travel ban, which is creating problems for them, he added.

The governor of Makkah assured the ambassador of resolving the issue soon after discussing it with the authorities concerned.

The ambassador also highlighted the problems of some of the travellers to the kingdom about failure to access the mobile application “TAWAKALNA” app.

The ambassador also apprised the Makkah governor of the problems being faced by the Pakistani citizens in schools of the kingdom.

Prince Faisal thanked the ambassador and expressed good wishes for the Pakistanis, while the envoy thanked the governor of Makkah, and the prayed for the longevity and good health for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Akbar also met Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdul Fateh bin Salman Mushat in Makkah and congratulated him on the excellent protection and guidance of the pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah during the Covid-19 pandemic.