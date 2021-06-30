Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Saudi Arabia assured Pakistan of resolving flights issue

Muhammad AdeelWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 07:34 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Saudi Arabia assured Pakistan of resolving flights issue

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid bin Faisal, Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, has assured to discuss the issue of flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia with the authorities concerned.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Lieutenant-General Bilal Akbar (Retd) on Tuesday, he said: “[The] government of Pakistan has done a commendable job in preventing the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Lt-Gen Akbar said that Saudi Arabia has given permission to some of the countries, where the coronavirus cases are still on the higher side, to fly to the kingdom, while Pakistan has made effective measures to control the spread of the disease and; therefore, the Saudi authorities should allow flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani Iqama holders and their families are still facing travel ban, which is creating problems for them, he added.

The governor of Makkah assured the ambassador of resolving the issue soon after discussing it with the authorities concerned.
The ambassador also highlighted the problems of some of the travellers to the kingdom about failure to access the mobile application “TAWAKALNA” app.

The ambassador also apprised the Makkah governor of the problems being faced by the Pakistani citizens in schools of the kingdom.
Prince Faisal thanked the ambassador and expressed good wishes for the Pakistanis, while the envoy thanked the governor of Makkah, and the prayed for the longevity and good health for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Akbar also met Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdul Fateh bin Salman Mushat in Makkah and congratulated him on the excellent protection and guidance of the pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
14 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
17 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
The NHS wants the TikTok trend of tiny magnets restricted
2 hours ago
TikTok removes 6.5 million videos from Pakistan

Chinese company ByteDance's TikTok app deleted around 6.5 million videos from Pakistan...
Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters
4 hours ago
Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters

KARACHI: Sri Lanka has pledged to provide preferential trade treatment to Pakistani...
World Health Organization declares China Malaria-Free
5 hours ago
World Health Organization declares China Malaria-Free

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared China malaria-free. The World Health...
Coronavirus
5 hours ago
Coronavirus impact on tourism to cost $4 trillion: UN report

UNITED NATIONS: The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism could result...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
3 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
14 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
17 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
24 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...