Saudi Arabia-India Bilateral Trade Exceeds $33 Billion: Indian Ambassador

The Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia has said that the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries has exceeded $33 billion.

The statement was made by Indian Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed at a time when 75 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Ambassador of the Republic of India to Saudi Arabia, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, said that the depth of diplomatic relations between the two countries is very strong. This is not just a claim but facts and figures confirm it.

In an exclusive interview with the International media outlet Al-Arabiya, he said that Saudi Arabia is one of the most important countries at the moment. His country maintains strong diplomatic relations in the Gulf region, the Middle East and North Africa. Saudi Arabia is the most important of them.

He said that the institutional work in Saudi Arabia today under the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is a good sign. That is why we base our future work on our economic, political and social aspects.

Dr Ausaf added that the trade volume between Saudi Arabia and India is very good and healthy. Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner after China, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Trade transactions, imports and exports between the two countries have continued steadily over the past three to four years.

The most important thing for us is that Saudi Arabia is a very reliable partner for India.

Saudi Arabia meets 19% of our crude oil needs. This is a very important figure. India currently relies on Saudi Arabia for food security through the supply of many food items. India supplies large quantities of rice to Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the coronavirus, he said that epidemics posed a great challenge to all countries of the world. It is also a serious challenge for India, its neighbours and the Middle East. At this stage, Saudi Arabia provided medical aid to India in the form of oxygen concentrators, cylinders and containers.

The medical aid provided to India by Saudi Arabia reflects the spirit of sympathy and goodwill of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz towards the Indian people.

Dr Ausaf Saeed added that Saudi Arabia provided about 300 metric tons of oxygen and 6,000 oxygen cylinders, medicines and food supplies.