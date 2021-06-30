Double Click 728 x 90
Saudi Arabia tops Global Cyber Security Index among 192 countries

Web DeskWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 03:39 pm
Global Cyber Security

KARACHI: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ranked first all across the Arab world, Middle East and Asia, and second all across the globe on the Global Cyber Security Index, issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialied agency of the United Nations responsible for all matters related to information and communication technologies.

Latest ITU classification displays that Saudi Arabia cyber security index developed by 11 ranks compared to 2018 and by more than 40 ranks since launching the Saudi Vision 2030 when in 2017 the kingdom ranked 46th globally, the Saudi Official News Agency, SPA reported on Tuesday.

The National Cyber Security Authority pointed out that this achievement was realised by the big support the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, are lending to the cyber security system in Saudi Arabia, enabling it to reach a safe and credible cyberspace that can act as a driver of growth and prosperity.

The authority said that the Global Cyber Security Index is implemented periodically based on legal measures, technical measures, organisational measures, capacity building and cooperation, through analysing the performance of countries on 80 sub-indexes with the aim of developing the level of cyber security, enhancing the exchange of expertise and sharing experiments among countries.

The kingdom has achieved high points in all these aspects, where the top factors to realise this leap were having a reference body specialised in cyber security, issuing policies, governance mechanisms, frameworks, standards, constraints and guidelines related to cyber security, following up on commitment levels, building up capabilities and efficiencies, developing relevant performance indicators, continuous monitoring of the status of the cyber security in Saudi Arabia, and launching the National Strategy for Cyber security.

Other factors included enhancing cooperation with countries and international organisations and launching global qualitative initiatives, such as the Global Cyber Security Forum, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Initiative for Safe Children in the Cyber World, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Initiative for Women Empowerment in the Cyber World, and public-private sector partnership.

The authority, in its statement, stressed that it would continue exerting efforts to reach a safe and credible Saudi cyberspace that contributes to realising growth and prosperity through enhancing cooperation and joint action with national institutions so that the kingdom continue to be a pioneering country in the cyber security field and achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership.

