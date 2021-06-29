Saudi authorities review Hajj preparations at Masjid-e-Nabwi, other holy sites

KARACHI: The governor of Madinah region Prince Faisal bin Salman has directed all the authorities concerned to finalise Hajj preparations for the pilgrims who are visiting the Masjid-e-Nabwi and other religious sites in the region.

The prince called upon the authorities to continue their efforts to enhance the health infrastructure in the region; following the expected increase of visitors to Madinah. He applauded authorities’ efforts in controlling the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the kingdom.

Presiding over a meeting to monitor the Hajj preparations, he said the Saudi leadership is working hard to provide all necessary facilities to the pilgrims.

He emphasised on speeding up the preparations for a field hospital in the courtyards of Masjid-e-Nabwi, which would provide all necessary medical services until the new Al-Salam Hospital is fully operational.

The new hospital, announced by the Ministry of Health in October 2020, will provide all kinds of medical services to the visitors, while having a capacity of 61 beds.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases have declined in Madinah with hospitals operating at full capacity once again after resolving the technical issues, which caused suspension of admitting patients, Mohammed Al-Khilawi, the director of health affairs said.