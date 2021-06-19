Test flight of Boeing’s new model 737 Max 10 takes off in United States

The largest aircraft in Boeing’s new model Boeing series, the 737 Max 10, tested its first maiden flight in the United States on Friday, which lasted more than two and a half hours.

The US-registered N27751 was built in November 2019, but the launch was reportedly halted due to the global coronavirus epidemic.

The plane made its maiden flight from Renton Municipal Airfield in Washington State, USA, at 10:07 a.m. local time on Friday.

Flight BOE 101 traveled at a maximum altitude of 25,000 feet and a maximum speed of 630 kilometers per hour. The flight was from Renton Airfield to Moses Lake Airport.

There is a 35-minute flight between the two airports, but the test flight lasted more than two and a half hours. It went uphill and landed at King County International Airport – Boeing Field which is near Renton Airfield, two hours and 30 minutes after takeoff.

According to a company statement, the 737 Max10 is the largest Boeing Series aircraft with two passenger and 230 seats.