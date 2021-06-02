The United States (US) President Joe Biden, in his emotional speech, commemorated the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, which was one of the ‘horrific’ incidents of racial violence.

Joe Biden has on Tuesday left for Tulsa to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tusla Massacre attack, which claimed some 300 African-American lives.

“We should know the good, the bad, everything,” Biden said in his speech. “That’s what great nations do. They come to terms with their dark sides. And we’re a great nation.”

“Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous, they cannot be buried, no matter how hard people try. Only with truth can come healing,” he added.

“Just because history is silent, it does not mean that it did not take place,” Biden added further. He said, “hell was unleashed, literal hell was unleashed.”

The President went on to add, “We can’t just choose what we want to know, and not what we should know.” “I come here to help fill the silence because in silence wounds deepen.”

‘Forgotten’ Tulsa Race Massacre

In 1921 — on May 31 and June 1 — a white mob had looted and burned Tulsa’s Greenwood district, which was referred to as Black Wall Street.

Around 300 African-American were killed, and thousands of survivors were overpowered for a time into internment camps overseen by the National Guard.

In the years after the “horrific” incident, many official records were destroyed and the students did not learn about the massacre.