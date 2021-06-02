Double Click 728 x 90
“Tulsa Massacre was an act of hate, domestic terrorism” – Joe Biden commemorates 100-year anniversary

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 10:00 am
Tulsa Massacre Joe Biden

The United States (US) President Joe Biden, in his emotional speech, commemorated the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, which was one of the ‘horrific’ incidents of racial violence.

Joe Biden has on Tuesday left for Tulsa to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tusla Massacre attack, which claimed some 300 African-American lives.

“We should know the good, the bad, everything,” Biden said in his speech. “That’s what great nations do. They come to terms with their dark sides. And we’re a great nation.”

“Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous, they cannot be buried, no matter how hard people try. Only with truth can come healing,” he added.

“Just because history is silent, it does not mean that it did not take place,” Biden added further. He said, “hell was unleashed, literal hell was unleashed.”

The President went on to add, “We can’t just choose what we want to know, and not what we should know.” “I come here to help fill the silence because in silence wounds deepen.”

‘Forgotten’ Tulsa Race Massacre

In 1921 — on May 31 and June 1 — a white mob had looted and burned Tulsa’s Greenwood district, which was referred to as Black Wall Street.

Around 300 African-American were killed, and thousands of survivors were overpowered for a time into internment camps overseen by the National Guard.

In the years after the “horrific” incident, many official records were destroyed and the students did not learn about the massacre.

However, only three survivors of the massacre, aged between 101 and 107, are still alive. The US President will likely meet them during his trip.

On the other hand, the White House has also announced a set of policy initiatives to counter racial inequality. It also includes plans to invest tens of billions of dollars in communities like Greenwood that suffer from persistent poverty.

Moreover, the affected families of Oklahoma residents have pushed for financial reparations.

Biden said his administration would soon also uncover measures to counter white supremacist violence, termed as “the most lethal threat to the homeland.”

