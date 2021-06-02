Double Click 728 x 90
Turkey Makes 14-Day Quarantine Mandatory For Pakistanis, Other Travellers

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 11:40 am
Turkey new travel restrictions

The Turkish government has on Tuesday announced a 14-day quarantine for travellers from Pakistan following new travel restrictions issued to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a statement from Turkish Airlines, passengers travelling from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka would be quarantined for 14 days in places specified by the government.

“If passengers departing from these countries cannot submit a vaccine certificate or the documents proving that they have had the disease according to the stated rules, submission of a PCR negative test result made maximum 72 hours before the entrance to Turkey, or negative rapid antigen test result made maximum 48 hours before the entrance to Turkey will be deemed sufficient,” it said.

Passengers who have visited these countries within the last 14 days will be obliged to submit a negative PCR test result taken 72 hours prior to enter Turkey.

The flight bans to Brazil and South Africa ended (as of June 1) under this new measure, the national flag carrier stressed.

Passengers coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore will be obliged to submit a negative result of their PCR tests conducted 72-hours earlier before their entry.

Passengers from other countries will not need to submit a negative PCR test result and not be quarantined if they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before the entrance to Turkey.

On the other hand, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Tuesday it was in contact with the stranded Pakistanis at the Istanbul Airport following the new travel restrictions.

Pakistanis who began travel to Turkey a day before the coronavirus restrictions were announced, were left stranded at the airport.

“Pakistani passengers had begun their travel before the new rules and regulations were announced,” said the FO spokesperson.

At Pakistan’s request, Turkish authorities have decided to reject the new coronavirus regulations for Pakistanis who travelled to Turkey on June 1, said the FO spokesperson.

He explained that passengers who were stranded at the Istanbul Airport were allowed to enter Turkey after COVID-19 testing.

