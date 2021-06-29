Double Click 728 x 90
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers

29th Jun, 2021. 04:56 pm
ISLAMABAD: The Turkish authorities on Tuesday issued revised policy regarding the mandatory quarantine requirement for the passengers arriving in Turkey.

As per the new policy, which will come into effect on July 1, 2021, the quarantine period for the passengers arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reduced from 14 to 10 days.

Meanwhile, the passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Nepal, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will continue to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, the revised policy said.

The Turkish authorities have also informed that additional details on quarantine arrangements, including options for passengers from Pakistan will be issued soon.

Ever since the quarantine requirements were first issued for the passengers from Pakistan on June 1, 2021, the Pakistan Embassy in Ankara remained in touch with the relevant Turkish authorities and continues to share details of the improving Covid-19 situation in Pakistan as a result of the policies adopted by the government of Pakistan.

Based on the scientific data, the Turkish authorities have been requested to revisit the policy of mandatory quarantine requirement for the passengers arriving from Pakistan. The embassy will continue to remain engaged with the Turkish authorities on the matter.

The passengers travelling from Pakistan to Turkey are advised to review their travel plans in the light of the revised regulations.

