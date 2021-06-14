UK And Tajikistan Removed From Abu Dhabi’s Green List

Abu Dhabi has removed Britain and Tajikistan from the green list of countries exempting travellers from quarantine restrictions upon arrival in the state.

Passengers from these countries will now have to comply with quarantine restrictions on arrival in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

According to reports of international media, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism tweeted that “passengers from Green List countries will only need to undergo a PCR test at Abu Dhabi Airport.”

The UK and Tajikistan have been on the list since April this year, while Malta has recently been added.

The United Kingdom has placed the United Arab Emirates on its red list, where travellers from the country have to stay in isolation inside hotels after their arrival.

According to the Department of Culture and Tourism, “the names of the countries, regions and regions included in the green list will be updated regularly based on international developments.”

The department says “this list only applies to countries from which travellers are coming, it does not apply to citizenship.”