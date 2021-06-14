Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

UK And Tajikistan Removed From Abu Dhabi’s Green List

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 02:45 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
UK And Tajikistan Removed From Abu Dhabi's Green List

Abu Dhabi has removed Britain and Tajikistan from the green list of countries exempting travellers from quarantine restrictions upon arrival in the state.

Passengers from these countries will now have to comply with quarantine restrictions on arrival in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

According to reports of international media, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism tweeted that “passengers from Green List countries will only need to undergo a PCR test at Abu Dhabi Airport.”

The UK and Tajikistan have been on the list since April this year, while Malta has recently been added.

The United Kingdom has placed the United Arab Emirates on its red list, where travellers from the country have to stay in isolation inside hotels after their arrival.

According to the Department of Culture and Tourism, “the names of the countries, regions and regions included in the green list will be updated regularly based on international developments.”

The department says “this list only applies to countries from which travellers are coming, it does not apply to citizenship.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Erdogan Offers To Help US Stabilize Afghanistan
4 hours ago
Erdogan Offers To Help US Stabilize Afghanistan

A day before his first meeting with US President Joe Biden, Turkish...
China: 12 Killed, 39 Injured In Gas Pipeline Explosion
6 hours ago
China: 12 Killed, 39 Injured In Gas Pipeline Explosion

At least 12 people have been killed and 39 others seriously injured...
Netanyahu tenure ended
7 hours ago
Netanyahu Pushed Out As Israel’s Prime Minister After 12 Years

After parties strike a coalition deal in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure...
Ontario attack Muslim family buried
1 day ago
Ontario Attack: Burial Ceremony held For Muslim Family Draped In Canadian flags

The Pakistani-Origin Muslim family, whose four members were killed after a man...
corona in india
2 days ago
India records world’s highest daily coronavirus death toll

India has reported the maximum single-day coronavirus death toll in the world,...
Coronavirus China Xinjiang Kashgar
2 days ago
Over 600 million people in China given COVID-19 shots: official

More than 600 million people in China have been inoculated against COVID-19,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Yoga techniques that help to balance hormones disorders
1 min ago
Yoga techniques that helps to balance hormones

Hormones play a significant role in our overall health. Hormones assist our...
Image Pakistan
5 mins ago
Image Pakistan forming tech subsidiary for tax incentives

KARACHI: Image Pakistan Limited, formerly Tri-Star Polyester Limited, plans to create a...
Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary
7 mins ago
Sushant Singh Rajput Being remembered By His Sonchirya Co-Star Bhumi Pednekar

Sushant Singh Rajput died a year ago on 14th June 2020 in...
Alzheimer: Memory Loss And Early Signs
12 mins ago
Alzheimer: Memory Loss And Early Signs

Alzheimer is a type of dementia, while dementia is a term used...