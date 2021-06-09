UN Chief Calls for unitedly standing against Islamophobia

The United Nations (UN) Chief Antonio Guterres has expressed his outrage over the targeted killing of a Pakistani-origin Muslim family in Canada after a man rammed a pickup truck into the family leaving four of them dead.

“I am appalled by the targeted and heinous attack on a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada,” the UN chief wrote on Twitter.

He further called for a firm stand against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred.

“My heart goes out to the victims, surviving family and loved ones – and the community,” he said.

The tweet further read, “We must stand united against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred, now more than ever.”

“Islamophobia is real. Racism is real”: Justin Trudeau

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his sincere condolences to the victims of Sunday’s attack and called it an “act of evil.”

Several government dignitaries, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, London Mayor Ed Holder and other politicians attended the two-hour vigil that was broadcast on Facebook to express their solidarity.

“You are not alone. All Canadians mourn with you and stand with you, tonight and always,” Trudeau said.

“Islamophobia is real. Racism is real. You should not have to face hate in your communities, in your country. We can and we will act. We can and we will choose a better way,” he added.

Trudeau further said, “It was an act of terrorism against a family targeted for their religion. This type of racism and terrorism cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Pakistan-Origin Muslim Familly Killed In Canada

According to police, at 8:40 pm on Sunday night, five members of a family were walking on the sidewalk when they were waiting to cross the intersection when a black truck ran over them.

A family member said the dead included a grandmother, mother, father and a teenage girl.

He said that the family had migrated from Pakistan 14 years ago and were dedicated, polite and generous members of the Muslim mosque in London and used to go for daily walks.

According to a fundraising webpage, the father who was killed in the attack was a physiotherapist and cricket fanatic. Were

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement that it was “deeply frightened” and called for justice for the victim’s family.