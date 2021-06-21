Double Click 728 x 90
UN rights chief ‘deeply disturbed’ by ‘serious violations’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 08:28 pm
ethopia abuses

The UN rights chief voiced fear on Monday at continuous reports of “serious violations” in Ethiopia’s violence-wracked Tigray region, by all parties in the struggle, including continued misuses by Eritrean troops.

She further added that a long-awaited joint analysis should be ready by August.

“I am deeply disturbed by continued reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law and gross human rights violations and abuses against civilians by all parties to the conflict,” Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council, pointing to “extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests and detentions, sexual violence against children as well as adults, and forced displacement.”

Whereas, there was no instant comment from the Ethiopian or Eritrean delegations at the U.N. Human Rights Council that Bachelet was addressing in Geneva.

Ethiopia’s government has said it will hold those who force abuses to account and that more than 50 militaries are on probationary for either rape or killing civilians in Tigray.

