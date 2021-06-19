Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

United Nations calls for immediate halt of arms sales to Myanmar

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 01:42 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
United Nations Myanmar

The United Nations has called on the Myanmar government to immediately suspend arms sales following a military coup in February.

The UN General Assembly also passed a resolution condemning the military coup in Myanmar in February this year.

The General Assembly also demanded immediate release of Myanmar’s political leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, and an end to violence against protesters.

The UN special envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, has said that the threat of a “large-scale civil war” in the country is a fact. “Time is of the essence. The opportunity to reverse the military takeover is narrowing” she said.

The UN resolution was supported by 119 countries, with only one country, Belarus, opposing it and 36 countries, including China and Russia, abstained.

It should be noted that China and Russia are among the largest arms sellers to Myanmar.

Some countries that did not participate in the resolution said that the military coup in Myanmar was an internal matter, while others said that the resolution did not address the atrocities against Rohingya Muslims four years ago.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Iran presidential election
2 hours ago
Invincible Ebrahim Raisi elected as the new Iranian President

Counting continues in Iran after the 13th presidential election, with three of...
Boeing 737 Max 10
3 hours ago
Test flight of Boeing’s new model 737 Max 10 takes off in United States

The largest aircraft in Boeing's new model Boeing series, the 737 Max...
18 hours ago
Moroccan travelers to EU facing problems due to Chinese vaccines

People from African countries, such as Morocco, are facing difficulties arriving in...
kim jon-un
18 hours ago
Kim Jong-un ready for ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with the US

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stated that his country needs to...
british plane 2
19 hours ago
British Airways plane collapse at the Heathrow airport

A British Airways plane underwent a nose gear failure on the tarmac...
Brigadier-General Turki Al-Maliki
20 hours ago
Saudi air defence intercepts Houthi drone attack on Khamis Mushait

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Iran presidential election
2 hours ago
Invincible Ebrahim Raisi elected as the new Iranian President

Counting continues in Iran after the 13th presidential election, with three of...
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Announced Its Budget Plan For The Fiscal Year 2021-22
3 hours ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Announced Its Budget Plan For The Fiscal Year 2021-22

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government presented a budget of Rs1,118.3 billion for the...
Boeing 737 Max 10
3 hours ago
Test flight of Boeing’s new model 737 Max 10 takes off in United States

The largest aircraft in Boeing's new model Boeing series, the 737 Max...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Said The Government Committed to Restore and Preserve Heritage Sites
3 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan Said The Government Committed to Restore and Preserve Heritage Sites

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government is omitted...