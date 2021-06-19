United Nations calls for immediate halt of arms sales to Myanmar

The United Nations has called on the Myanmar government to immediately suspend arms sales following a military coup in February.

The UN General Assembly also passed a resolution condemning the military coup in Myanmar in February this year.

The General Assembly also demanded immediate release of Myanmar’s political leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, and an end to violence against protesters.

The UN special envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, has said that the threat of a “large-scale civil war” in the country is a fact. “Time is of the essence. The opportunity to reverse the military takeover is narrowing” she said.

We must raise our voices for those who have been silenced. We must advocate for the protection of all fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, access to information & peaceful assembly which have been repeatedly infringed upon by the military in Myanmar.

The UN resolution was supported by 119 countries, with only one country, Belarus, opposing it and 36 countries, including China and Russia, abstained.

It should be noted that China and Russia are among the largest arms sellers to Myanmar.

Some countries that did not participate in the resolution said that the military coup in Myanmar was an internal matter, while others said that the resolution did not address the atrocities against Rohingya Muslims four years ago.