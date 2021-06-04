US Reiterates Unwavering Support For ‘Israel’s Right To Self-Defence’

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the United States, US officials have reaffirmed their commitment to Israel’s right to self-defence.

Benny Gantz ​​met with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan. Both US officials reiterated their commitment to US support for Israel’s defence.

In a statement after meeting with Sullivan, Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, said the two leaders discussed the recent clashes between Israel and Hamas, which ended last month. The latter came in the form of an unsustainable ceasefire.

Emily Horne said Sullivan reiterated President Biden’s statement of unwavering support for Israel’s right to self-defence. At the same time, he reiterated his full support for the Iron Dome airspace, including his commitment to solidify all aspects of the US-Israel security partnership.

Remember that the ‘Iron Dome’ is a strong defence system through which short-range rockets and heavy weapons shelling are destroyed in mid-air.

Horn said Jack Sullivan also stressed the importance of ensuring immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

The spokesman said Jack Sullivan and Benny Gantz ​​also discussed the common interests of strengthening stability, peace and security, while the two leaders agreed that the two countries should pursue strategic priorities. We will continue to cooperate.

It should be noted that the visit of the Israeli Defense Minister to the United States comes at a time when after 12 years in power, the opposition coalition of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is busy trying to form a coalition government.

The Israeli defence minister said that Israel would remain in touch with the United States if the United States wanted to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran.

Gantz’s statement differs from the traditional Israeli stance. There is an open disagreement between the United States and Prime Minister Netanyahu on this issue.

Before meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Benny Gantz ​​told reporters that Iran’s nuclear program and other activities pose a threat to Israel’s very existence. Contrary to Netanyahu’s thinking, however, Gantz ​​did not openly oppose the Biden administration negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran.

‘Israel Will Refrain From Provocation’

The Israeli Defense Minister said that the issue of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is definitely in line with the strategic needs of Israel and other countries in the region.

It should be noted that in 2015, the Obama administration reached a nuclear deal with Iran. But former President Donald Trump cancelled it.

For years, Netanyahu has sought to end the global nuclear deal with Iran. Addressing a joint session of the US Congress in 2015, Netanyahu called the nuclear deal with Iran a “very bad deal.”

During his visit to the United States, the Israeli defence minister spoke again about Iran’s nuclear program.

He said that the dialogue between Israel and the United States is of special importance so that the common interest of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons can be effectively achieved.

Benny Gantz ​​added that in the face of Iran’s defensive threat to Israel, Israel will continue to strive to keep its defence capabilities invincible.

During the meeting, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin referred to President Biden’s position in which he made it clear that the United States would continue to provide the full support needed to strengthen Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system. Thanks to Israel’s precious lives during the recent clashes.

The Israeli defence minister later met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken, who has visited Israel and the region in recent days.

Prior to his meeting with Gantz, Blinken told reporters that the US administration was working to rebuild Gaza and provide assistance to the destroyed institutions.

During the recent 11-day Israeli-Palestinian clashes, Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel, targeting the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The operations killed more than 260 people, most of them Palestinians.