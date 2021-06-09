Double Click 728 x 90
Which countries has the US lifted travel restrictions for?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 01:08 pm
US travel restrictions

The United States has eased travel restrictions for a number of countries, including Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Spain and Greece.

According to a US official, the country is updating its travel advisory with the changing status of the spread of the global virus.

He said that the travel guidelines have been amended in the light of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

The U.S. official also said that U.S. citizens have been instructed to get vaccinated before traveling.

US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan says easing travel bans for the European Union will be transparent.

“Friends of Europe and the UK want travel to be restored, we also want travel bans to be lifted,” he said.

“We have to follow the guidance of science and public health experts,” he said.

He also said he was working with Europe and the United Kingdom to set a time frame for lifting travel restrictions.

