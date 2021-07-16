Biden terms Cuba a ‘failed state’, considering to restore peace

US President Joe Biden says Cuba is a ‘failed state’, oppressing its citizens, communism is a failed system, and is considering possible steps to restore the Internet outage there.

In a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden said that sending troops to Haiti was not on the US agenda at the moment, and that troops would be sent only for the security of their embassy.

He said he was ready to give the vaccines to Cuba after international organizations assured the general public that they would be vaccinated.

On the other hand, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also condemned the riots in Cuba and said that he condemned the government’s violence against peaceful protesters. He further said that he is with the Cuban people for democracy and freedom.

It should be noted that after the assassination of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, the authorities had requested military assistance from the United States.