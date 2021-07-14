China: Hotel Collapse Kills 17, Rescuers Still In search for survivors

At least seventeen people have been killed after a hotel collapse incident in the city of Suzhou, China, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the details, rescue workers have so far found 23 people buried under the debris after an incident of hotel collapse occurred in China – six of whom were found alive.

The rescue workers searched through the night, using rescue dogs, cranes, ladders and metal cutters after the building collapsed Monday afternoon.

An introductory inquiry found the collapse was caused by the owner altering the structure of the building, according to media reports.

The building is said to have undergone repeated renovations in recent years.

“The building used to have only three floors, but over the years they have been adding extra floors,” one resident told.