China: Hotel Collapse Kills 17, Rescuers Still In search for survivors

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 03:06 pm
China hotel collapse

At least seventeen people have been killed after a hotel collapse incident in the city of Suzhou, China, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the details, rescue workers have so far found 23 people buried under the debris after an incident of hotel collapse occurred in China – six of whom were found alive.

The rescue workers searched through the night, using rescue dogs, cranes, ladders and metal cutters after the building collapsed Monday afternoon.

An introductory inquiry found the collapse was caused by the owner altering the structure of the building, according to media reports.

The building is said to have undergone repeated renovations in recent years.

“The building used to have only three floors, but over the years they have been adding extra floors,” one resident told.

The Jiangsu Provincial Government said an investigations team was looking into the accident, adding that “relevant individuals” would face criminal charges.

There were initially believed to be 18 people in the 54-room hotel at the time of the collapse, but it was later revealed there were five unregistered guests inside.

Out of the six people found alive, five are said to be injured but in stable condition. One person suffered no injuries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the building collapses in China have in the past been linked to poor construction work.

In 2020, some 29 people died after a hotel collapse in Fujian province. Investigators later found there were “serious problems” in the hotel’s structure.

