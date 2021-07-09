Dozens Killed In Horrifying Bangladesh Fire Incident, Building Still In Flames

A huge fire in Bangladesh has killed more than 52 people in a food processing factory in Bangladesh, forcing a number of workers to jump for their lives from the upper floors.

According to the rescue officials, about 30 people sustained injuries in the Bangladesh fire, and hundreds of troubled relatives and other workers waited anxiously outside the food factory as it continued to erupt.

Police and witnesses said the fire broke out at Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Rupganj at about 5 pm on Thursday afternoon.

“Once the fire is under control, we will conduct a search and rescue operation inside. Then we can confirm any further casualties, if any,” fire service spokesman Debashish Bardhan said.

The injured were piled in a fleet of ambulances to take them to the hospital for best medical assistance amid anguished tears from people watching in the streets.

Dinu Moni Sharma, head of the Dhaka fire department, said the fire took place because highly flammable chemicals and plastics had been stockpiled inside.

On the other hand, Mohammad Saiful, a factory worker who survived the fire, said there were dozens of people inside when the fire began.

“On the third floor, gates on both stairwells were closed. Other colleagues are saying there were 48 people inside. I don’t know what happened to them,” he said.