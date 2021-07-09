Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Dozens Killed In Horrifying Bangladesh Fire Incident, Building Still In Flames

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 04:00 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Bangladesh factory fire

A huge fire in Bangladesh has killed more than 52 people in a food processing factory in Bangladesh, forcing a number of workers to jump for their lives from the upper floors.

According to the rescue officials, about 30 people sustained injuries in the Bangladesh fire, and hundreds of troubled relatives and other workers waited anxiously outside the food factory as it continued to erupt.

Police and witnesses said the fire broke out at Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Rupganj at about 5 pm on Thursday afternoon.

“Once the fire is under control, we will conduct a search and rescue operation inside. Then we can confirm any further casualties, if any,” fire service spokesman Debashish Bardhan said.

The injured were piled in a fleet of ambulances to take them to the hospital for best medical assistance amid anguished tears from people watching in the streets.

Dinu Moni Sharma, head of the Dhaka fire department, said the fire took place because highly flammable chemicals and plastics had been stockpiled inside.

On the other hand, Mohammad Saiful, a factory worker who survived the fire, said there were dozens of people inside when the fire began.

“On the third floor, gates on both stairwells were closed. Other colleagues are saying there were 48 people inside. I don’t know what happened to them,” he said.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Investment opportunities in UAE
12 mins ago
Pakistani businessmen invited to explore investment opportunities in UAE

KARACHI: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has...
Saudi Arabia signs deal
59 mins ago
Saudi Arabia signs deal to house IATA headquarter

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) president Abdulaziz bin...
Saudi Hajj Ministry
1 hour ago
Saudi Hajj Ministry announces completion of expats e-registration

KARACHI: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the completion of electronic...
Taliban Seize Port of Islam Qala Crossing Point Along Iranian border
3 hours ago
Taliban Seize Port of Islam Qala Crossing Point Along Iranian border

Taliban said that they have "seized Afghanistan's largest border crossing with Iran,"...
Hajj 2021 sermons to be broadcasted in 10 languages
7 hours ago
Hajj 2021: Saudi Govt. Announces Broadcast of ‘Khutbah’ in 10 languages

The Saudi government has announced to broadcast the Hajj Sermons with translations...
DP World
20 hours ago
DP World agrees to buy Imperial Logistics for $890 million

KARACHI: DP World has entered into a transaction implementation agreement to acquire...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Investment opportunities in UAE
12 mins ago
Pakistani businessmen invited to explore investment opportunities in UAE

KARACHI: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has...
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”
21 mins ago
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam told his teammates, during the post-match press conference,...
Effective anti-corruption strategy
29 mins ago
Effective anti-corruption strategy starts yielding results: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal said that...
34 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson gushes over her daughter calling her ‘my shadow’

Scarlett Johansson, an American actress, recently sat down for an interview and...