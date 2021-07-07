Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Dubai at the forefront of global tourism recovery, a year after reopening to international travellers

Web DeskWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 02:55 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Dubai Tourism

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) says that the city welcomed 3.7 million overnight visitors from July 2020 to May 2021, since reopening its borders to international tourists on 7 July 2020, the Emirates Official News Agency, WAM reported.

The positive performance reinforces the leading role Dubai is playing in global tourism recovery, underscoring the city’s enduring appeal as a must-visit destination and reaffirming its commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all residents and visitors.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said: “The new data reveals that Dubai’s tourism rebound is gathering pace despite the current challenges faced by international markets. The growing momentum of recovery not only reflects the fundamental strengths of Dubai’s tourism sector and the diversity of its source markets but also the emirate’s economic resilience and agility in the face of a rapidly fluctuating global environment. We have seen inspiring commitment and proactivity from all stakeholders in the public and private sector to work together to adopt innovative approaches that can consolidate the sustainable recovery of the sector. Furthermore, Dubai’s ability to implement a rigorous precautionary protocol regime has made the city one of the world’s safest destinations for travellers. As we gear up to host Expo 2020, these exceptional standards will enable us ensure the event provides the highest global benchmarks of safety and security for all visitors.”

According to the data published by Dubai Tourism, the Emirate received more than 1.7 million visitors between July and December 2020 from markets that were open, and an additional two million visitors in the first five months of 2021. The evolving travel landscape has brought forth some noteworthy performances from feeder and emerging markets, especially CIS countries like Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and East African markets Ethiopia and Sudan, that have all exhibited strong growth potential to be among the top 15 source markets for Dubai since it reopened its doors to global travellers.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director-general of Dubai Tourism, commented: “The series of swift strategic measures taken by Dubai’s leadership enabled the city to demonstrate a high level of resilience, foresight and agility in managing the pandemic and eventually take the lead in the restart of international tourism.”
Dubai’s robust tourism rebound is testament to the success of its multi-pronged strategy to combat Covid-19. Inspired by its visionary leadership, Dubai rapidly initiated a comprehensive citywide management of the pandemic, which saw it implementing decisive and effective measures to limit the spread of the virus. The provision of a relief package worth over Dh7.1 billion combined with a phased reopening of key sectors and Dubai Tourism’s strong collaboration with local stakeholders and over 3,000 partners worldwide, helped the industry chart a steady course for recovery.

Dubai’s recovery strategy, implemented in close coordination with stakeholders, proved crucial in reviving the domestic hospitality market in May 2020, preparing the ground for the return of international visitors to the city in July 2020. Pent-up demand for staycations among UAE residents, both Emiratis and expatriates from over 200 nationalities, drove tourism growth with hotel occupancy rising significantly from 35 per cent in July 2020 to 58 per cent in May 2021. Hotel occupancy in Dubai peaked in December 2020 (69 per cent) and in January 2021 (66 per cent) with the city ranking second globally in terms of occupancy after Singapore and ahead of Paris and London, according to data from hotel management analytics firm STR.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

UK: Students Use Orange Juice To Get Fake ‘Positive’ COVID Test Results
5 hours ago
UK: Students Use Orange Juice To Get Fake ‘Positive’ COVID Test Results

A report in the British newspaper The Guardian stated that schoolchildren in...
Germany is set to relax travel restrictions for the United Kingdom, India, and other countries
17 hours ago
Germany eases travel restrictions for the UK, India, and other countries

The German government is relaxing coronavirus travel restrictions for tourists from the...
Us troops
17 hours ago
U.S. Military withdrawal from Afghanistan 90% completed

The U.S. military said that it has concluded about more than 90...
russian air plane
19 hours ago
No survivors from plane crash in Russia, rescue officials

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in...
PIA
20 hours ago
PIA to deploy larger aircraft on Gulf routes

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will deploy Boeing-777 aircraft instead of...
President cautions of ‘unrest in India’ if persecution of Muslims continues
22 hours ago
President cautions of ‘unrest in India’ if persecution of Muslims continues

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday cautioned India of an internal strife...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Suzzanne Douglas
9 mins ago
Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles passes away at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles in The Parent 'Hood and...
Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak
11 mins ago
Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak

One death has been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
Tax collection
16 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan plans additional Rs3.5 billion tax collection on sugar sale

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has estimated collection of an...
Twitter wishes to enlist your assistance in creating new privacy features
20 mins ago
Twitter wishes to enlist your assistance in creating new privacy features

Twitter has published designs for four features that might give users more...