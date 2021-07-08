Double Click 728 x 90
Dubai: Fire At Jebel Ali Port Unleashes Shock waves Across City

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 09:59 am
Dubai Jebel Ali Port Explosion

A fire induced by an explosion within a container on board a ship at one of the world’s largest Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, the Government of Dubai Media Office has said.

According to the details, no fatalities have been reported in the incident that happened late on Wednesday at Jebel Ali Port. However, the explosion rocked the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualties have been reported,” the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Twitter.

The combustion unleashed a shock wave through the city, shaking buildings and windows in neighbourhoods as far as 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the port.

At least three residents in the area of the blast reported windows and doors in their homes were shaken as a result of the incident.

Moreover, social media was abuzz as residents shared experiences of hearing the explosion. The cause of the incident, however, still remains unknown.

Early on Thursday, the Dubai government declared a statement saying that emergency services had brought the blaze under control.

The glow of the blaze was visible in the background as civil defence crews worked to contain the fire.

