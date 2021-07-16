Eiffel Tower reopens for tourists from today

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 10:57 am
Eiffel Tower reopen

France’s famous Eiffel Tower will be open to tourists from today.

According to the news agency, AFP, 13,000 people will be allowed to visit the Eiffel Tower daily as a precautionary social distancing measure.

Tourists must show a vaccination certificate or a negative corona test in order to enter the premises.

The Eiffel Tower had been closed for nine months due to restrictions owing to the Novel Coronavirus.

