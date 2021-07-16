Eiffel Tower reopens for tourists from today
France’s famous Eiffel Tower will be open to tourists from today.
#JeudiPhoto | 🤩 Retour sur le feu d’artifice du #14Juillet tiré depuis @LaTourEiffel ! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Jz4cghPR9j
— Paris (@Paris) July 15, 2021
According to the news agency, AFP, 13,000 people will be allowed to visit the Eiffel Tower daily as a precautionary social distancing measure.
Tourists must show a vaccination certificate or a negative corona test in order to enter the premises.
The Eiffel Tower had been closed for nine months due to restrictions owing to the Novel Coronavirus.
