Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Euro Cup 2020: How Italy beat England?

Syeda Mishal IntikhabWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 12:22 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Italy VS England, who become the Champions of Euro Cup 2020

An early goal and a sensational completion deliver a championship for Italy, and leave England to wonder, how it turned out wrong?

Italy beat England in a penalty shootout to win the European championship on Sunday.

England’s expectations of winning its first major title since the 1966 World Cup and reestablishing the standing of an Italian crew that had been humiliated five years prior when it failed to fit for the World Cup.

An extra 30 minutes was also given to make the match decisive as the match ended in a 1on 1 draw.

Both teams were able to score in extra time, after which the Euro Cup championship was decided on penalty kicks in which Italy scored three goals instead of two.

 England took the lead against Italy at the start of the match, but Leonardo Bonucci of Italy ended England’s lead with a goal in 67 minutes of the game.

Italy wins European Championship for the second time with a 2-3 on penalty shootout.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and little Prince George were also present to watch the final match between Italy and England. While other important personalities including Hollywood star Tom Cruise and footballer David Beckham also came to the stadium.

England’s dream of becoming champions did not come true. For the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup, England had the opportunity to win a major tournament.

Before the finals, the enthusiasm of the citizens of London had reached its peak.

A large number of Pakistanis also watched the match. The streets of London were also desolate before the match begin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players
11 mins ago
Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the racial discrimination against three...
UAE grants golden visas to 100,000 global coders
1 hour ago
UAE grants golden visas to 100,000 global coders

DUBAI: On the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al...
North America Faces Extreme Heatwave, Wildfire Advances
2 hours ago
North America Faces Extreme Heatwave, Wildfire Advances

Authorities in the North American region have once again warned of a...
Saudi Arabia
16 hours ago
Great news for Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia approves the Chinese vaccine for its visitors. According to the...
India Launches Probe Into 'Auction' Of Muslim Women On Website
23 hours ago
India Launches Probe Into ‘Auction’ for Muslim Women On Website

Police in India has launched an investigation into the alleged sale of...
India "Temporary" Closes Its Consulate, Withdraws Diplomatic Staff' From Kandahar
24 hours ago
India “Temporary” Closes Its Consulate, Withdraws Diplomatic Staff’ From Kandahar

India has "temporarily" withdrawn staff from its consulate in Kandahar in the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Rihanna
4 mins ago
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky can’t stop smiling while filming music video

Pop singer Rihanna and ASAP have sparked collaboration rumors after being seen...
FBR directs officials to file asset declarations
5 mins ago
FBR directs officials to file asset declarations

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday directed the officials...
Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players
11 mins ago
Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the racial discrimination against three...
SMEs urged to remain cautious with Afghan transactions
13 mins ago
SMEs urged to remain cautious with Afghan transactions

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has warned its...