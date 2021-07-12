Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the racial discrimination against three black players of the England team who missed a penalty shootout after losing in the Euro Cup final.

According to the details, Boris Johnson tweeted that “This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.”

“Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves,” he added.

It should be noted that the win was decided on penalty shots after a tough match between Italy and England in the Euro Cup final.

The two teams had an aggressive contest and drew 1-1 in the first 90 minutes, after which neither team could score in extra time and the matter escalated to a penalty shootout in which Italy beat England 2-3 Defeated and won the European Football Championship.

For England, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho played penalty shots, but 19-year-old Bukayo Saka’s shot failed and Britain lost the first major international event since the 1966 World Cup.

Shortly after Italy’s victory, all three England players began to face racial bias on social media.

The Football Association of England issued a statement condemning the racist behaviour on social media.

London police, on the other hand, called the incident “unacceptable” and said they would investigate “aggressive and racist” social media posts.

In addition, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on social media companies to take further steps to hold the accused accountable.

He said on Twitter, “there is absolutely no place for racism in football or anywhere else. Those responsible for the disgusting online abuse we have seen must be held accountable – and social media companies need to act immediately to remove and prevent this hate.”