Florida: Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To 24, 121 People Still Missing

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 04:10 pm
The partially demolished building in the Miami area was completely demolished due to the risk of a possible storm, and 24 people have now been confirmed dead as a result of the building collapse.

According to the report of the British news agency Reuters, the search and rescue operation of 121 people missing from the demolition of the building has been stopped.

The mayor of the county, Daniella Levine, told reporters that the rescue operation would resume once the building was completely demolished.

On the other hand, Storm Elsa was near the coast of Cuba with a wind speed of 95 kilometres per hour. After passing through Cuba on Sunday and Monday, the storm is expected to reach West Florida by Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 156 people were reported missing after a 12-story building collapsed in the US state of Florida on June 24, some of whose bodies were exhumed, but several are still missing.

The workers drilled into the pillars to demolish the rest of the building and then the rest of the building was demolished with minor explosions, the rubble of which fell on a small area.

The surrounding buildings were not evacuated during this time, but residents were instructed to turn off the air conditioning in view of the dust.

On the other hand, the coastal population held limited celebrations in place of traditional fireworks and flag-waving ceremonies in anticipation of Independence Day in the United States, and the celebrations on the coast of Miami were canceled.

Investigators have not yet been able to determine how part of the building collapsed on June 24 when the building was only 40 years old. An engineering report in 2018 identified structural defects that are the focus of the inquiry.

