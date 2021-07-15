Germany: 6 People Dead, Multiple Missing After Heavy Rain Fall

Floods due to heavy rain in West Germany have killed at least six people and left several others missing, with at least six houses destroyed.

According to a report by the foreign news agency Reuters, the German police said that due to the flood in the river Ahr, four people were killed and 30 were missing in the vicinity of Ahrweiler area south of Bonn and many houses were destroyed.

He said that about 50 people were trapped on the roofs of houses in the area while many more houses were in danger of collapsing.

A police spokesman said: “There are many places where fire brigade and rescue volunteers have been deployed. We do not have any clear information yet as rescue operations are underway.”

Police say two firefighters have been killed in the Savarland area northeast of Bonn.

One drowned and the other died during the rescue operation, the DPA news agency reported.

Rail and road services in the region have been destroyed and major commercial shipping has been shut down.

According to the German Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected in the upper parts of German shipping, southwest Germany.

The regional officer has urged people to stay indoors, saying “if possible, stay upstairs.”

“The situation is very serious,” he said.