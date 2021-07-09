Hajj 2021: Saudi Govt. Announces Broadcast of ‘Khutbah’ in 10 languages

The Saudi government has announced to broadcast the Hajj Sermons with translations in 10 different languages, including Urdu.

According to the administration of the two Holy shrines in Saudi Arabia, 25 tracks have been prepared for Tawaf on Hajj this year.

As many as 5,000 workers have been hired to sanitize the courtyards of Masjid-ul-Haram. Around 60,000 people from all over the world, including Pakistan, will be able to perform Hajj after the Kingdom granted permission for the religious ritual to be conducted amidst the ongoing COVID-19 wave.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia had received more than 500,000 applications, out of which 60,000 have been chosen.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s health ministry had said that only those who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to perform the Hajj this year.

A circular signed by the Saudi Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah had stated that those who perform the Hajj are required to be vaccinated for obtaining a permit.

The Saudi Ministry of Health also said that those who want to perform Hajj from within the kingdom should complete the course of coronavirus vaccination before Dhu al-Hijjah.

It had also said that pilgrims coming from abroad would be required to provide certified proof of having been vaccinated approved by the World Health Organization.

The Saudi Ministry of Health also said that those working during the Hajj season would be required to have received a dose of the vaccine approved in the kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Health added that according to the rules set for the Hajj this year, the PCR test will have to be done a maximum of 72 hours before the arrival in the kingdom, while the pilgrims arriving in the kingdom will be quarantined for 72 hours.