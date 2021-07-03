How Massive ‘Eye Of Fire’ Erupts In Gulf Of Mexico?

A fire broke out in the Gulf of Mexico, and people were amazed to see flames in the water which is being called ‘Eye Of Fire’ by the social media users.

According to reports, the oil company Pemex said Friday morning in the Yucatan Peninsula that a fire broke out due to a leak in an underground gas pipeline.

In the viral video on social media, it can be seen that the flames are coming out of the water and resembling the lava of the volcano which is being called ‘Eye Of Fire’ by the social media users. The fire broke out near the oil platform Pemex.

🚨 Sobre el incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México, en la Sonda de Campeche, a unos metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap) Tres barcos han apoyado para sofocar las llamas pic.twitter.com/thIOl8PLQo — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

The fire lasted for more than five hours, according to Pemex.

Oil company sources told international news agency Reuters that a gas pipeline for the oil platform had run underwater, connecting the platform to the Ku Maloob Zaap is located near the January shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

No one was reported injured in the blaze, according to Pemex, and production was not affected.

The company said the fire broke out at 5:15 a.m. local time and was completely extinguished around 10:30 p.m.

The company also said it would investigate the incident.

The Pemex company, which has a record of such incidents in the past, also said it had shut down 12-inch diameter valves.

Angel Carrizales, head of Mexico’s Oil Safety, wrote on Twitter that the fire had not spread, but did not specify what was burning on the surface of the water.

Ku Maloob Zaap is Pemex’s largest crude oil unit, producing more than 40 per cent of the world’s 1.7 million barrels.