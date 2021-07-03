Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

How Massive ‘Eye Of Fire’ Erupts In Gulf Of Mexico?

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 01:53 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
How Massive 'Eye Of Fire' Erupts In Gulf Of Mexico?

A fire broke out in the Gulf of Mexico, and people were amazed to see flames in the water which is being called ‘Eye Of Fire’ by the social media users.

According to reports, the oil company Pemex said Friday morning in the Yucatan Peninsula that a fire broke out due to a leak in an underground gas pipeline.

In the viral video on social media, it can be seen that the flames are coming out of the water and resembling the lava of the volcano which is being called ‘Eye Of Fire’ by the social media users. The fire broke out near the oil platform Pemex.

 

 

The fire lasted for more than five hours, according to Pemex.

Oil company sources told international news agency Reuters that a gas pipeline for the oil platform had run underwater, connecting the platform to the Ku Maloob Zaap is located near the January shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

No one was reported injured in the blaze, according to Pemex, and production was not affected.

The company said the fire broke out at 5:15 a.m. local time and was completely extinguished around 10:30 p.m.

The company also said it would investigate the incident.

The Pemex company, which has a record of such incidents in the past, also said it had shut down 12-inch diameter valves.

Angel Carrizales, head of Mexico’s Oil Safety, wrote on Twitter that the fire had not spread, but did not specify what was burning on the surface of the water.

Ku Maloob Zaap is Pemex’s largest crude oil unit, producing more than 40 per cent of the world’s 1.7 million barrels.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works
2 hours ago
A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works

Trains having a long-standing records of connecting people through a continuing technique...
Red Panda Found A Day After it Went Missing From German Zoo
3 hours ago
Red Panda Found A Day After it Went Missing From German Zoo

A red panda from Duisburg Zoo, a western German city that went...
Saudi Arabia Imposes Travel Ban On Three Countries, Including UAE
5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Imposes Travel Ban On Three Countries, Including UAE

The Saudi Interior Ministry on Saturday morning issued new travel guidelines banning...
President Alvi calls for enhanced economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia
18 hours ago
President Alvi calls for enhanced economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to further strengthen...
Child Soldiers Prevention
22 hours ago
US adds Pakistan in Child Soldiers Prevention Act List

The move could lead to sanctions being imposed on the military The...
UNGA
23 hours ago
UNGA calls for addressing threats emerging from Islamophobia

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday unanimously adopted the revised Global...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan needs to attain 7% economic growth: Tarin
3 mins ago
Pakistan needs to attain 7% economic growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needs to achieve economic growth of up to 7 per...
Pakistan expects mango exports of up to 160,000 tonnes this year: adviser
22 mins ago
Pakistan expects mango exports of up to 160,000 tonnes this year: adviser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is a major potential producer of mangoes and it is...
FM Qureshi Expresses Grief Over Death Of Pakistanis In Canada House Fire
34 mins ago
FM Qureshi Expresses Grief Over Death Of Pakistanis In Canada House Fire

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed deep sorrow over the...
A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works
2 hours ago
A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works

Trains having a long-standing records of connecting people through a continuing technique...