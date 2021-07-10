Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World

Oxfam, an organization focusing on the alleviation of global poverty said that 11 people die of hunger each in the world, while the situation of malnutrition is 6 times more serious than last year.

According to the details, in a report titled ‘Hunger Virus Multiply’, Oxfam said that the number of deaths due to malnutrition in the Coronavirus pandemic has increased dramatically and about 7 people die every minute.

Abby Maxman, president and chief executive officer of Oxfam in the United States, said the figures were “disappointing” but “irreparable damage to the lives of ordinary people.”

According to the human rights group, 155 million people are facing malnutrition, compared to just 20 million last year.

The report said that as a result of the Coronavirus, as well as the economic and climate crisis, 520,000 people have reached the threshold of famine.

He said that instead of fighting the pandemic, the parties were fighting among themselves while they were already facing difficulties due to climatic and economic conditions.

Oxfam said the global military spending during the epidemic increased by 51 billion, more than six times, and that the United Nations needed to address food shortages.

The organization called on governments to end conflicts that are causing catastrophic food shortages and allow relief agencies to work in conflict-affected zones and reach out to those in need.

He called on donor countries to do everything possible to support UN initiatives to address food insecurity.

The report said that global warming and the economic crisis in Coronavirus have led to a 40 per cent rise in commodity prices worldwide.

The report said that with the increase in prices, millions of people are facing more food shortages.

“Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen are all in conflict and there is a food crisis,” the report said.

Famine is used as a weapon in war and civilians are deprived of food and water.

“People’s markets are being bombed and crops are being destroyed and cattle are being killed, leaving people unable to live safely and unable to find food,” Maxman said.