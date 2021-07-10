Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 03:05 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World

Oxfam, an organization focusing on the alleviation of global poverty said that 11 people die of hunger each in the world, while the situation of malnutrition is 6 times more serious than last year.

According to the details, in a report titled ‘Hunger Virus Multiply’, Oxfam said that the number of deaths due to malnutrition in the Coronavirus pandemic has increased dramatically and about 7 people die every minute.

Abby Maxman, president and chief executive officer of Oxfam in the United States, said the figures were “disappointing” but “irreparable damage to the lives of ordinary people.”

According to the human rights group, 155 million people are facing malnutrition, compared to just 20 million last year.

The report said that as a result of the Coronavirus, as well as the economic and climate crisis, 520,000 people have reached the threshold of famine.

He said that instead of fighting the pandemic, the parties were fighting among themselves while they were already facing difficulties due to climatic and economic conditions.

Oxfam said the global military spending during the epidemic increased by 51 billion, more than six times, and that the United Nations needed to address food shortages.

The organization called on governments to end conflicts that are causing catastrophic food shortages and allow relief agencies to work in conflict-affected zones and reach out to those in need.

He called on donor countries to do everything possible to support UN initiatives to address food insecurity.

The report said that global warming and the economic crisis in Coronavirus have led to a 40 per cent rise in commodity prices worldwide.

The report said that with the increase in prices, millions of people are facing more food shortages.

“Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen are all in conflict and there is a food crisis,” the report said.

Famine is used as a weapon in war and civilians are deprived of food and water.

“People’s markets are being bombed and crops are being destroyed and cattle are being killed, leaving people unable to live safely and unable to find food,”  Maxman said.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Pakistan China
31 mins ago
Pakistan, China to continue to work at UN for peace: Ambassador Akram

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan and China will continue to work hand-in-hand at the...
Israeli Settlements In Occupied West Bank Are War Crimes: UN
2 hours ago
Israeli Settlements In Occupied West Bank Are War Crimes: UN

A UN human rights investigator has said that Israeli settlements and the...
UK: Airlines Take Legal Action Against Travel Bans
4 hours ago
UK: Airlines Take Legal Action Against Travel Bans

A group of British airports and airlines have launched legal action against...
taliban afghanistan
17 hours ago
Taliban claim 85% of Afghan region under their control

The Afghan Taliban claimed that 85% of Afghanistan's territory was under their...
Investment opportunities in UAE
23 hours ago
Pakistani businessmen invited to explore investment opportunities in UAE

KARACHI: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has...
Bangladesh factory fire
24 hours ago
Dozens Killed In Horrifying Bangladesh Fire Incident, Building Still In Flames

A huge fire in Bangladesh has killed more than 52 people in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Umar Akmal
11 mins ago
Umar Akmal Files FIR Against Fans Following Quarrel Over Autograph

Fans who came to get autographs from national cricketer Umar Akmal had...
Zero-Carbon Shipping
17 mins ago
Zero-carbon shipping: A sea of opportunities for developing countries

KARACHI: The obstruction of the Suez Canal earlier this year served as...
Pakistan China
31 mins ago
Pakistan, China to continue to work at UN for peace: Ambassador Akram

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan and China will continue to work hand-in-hand at the...
Bilawal Is Dreaming Of Gaining Power Through Flattery Of US: Khurrum Sher Zaman
48 mins ago
Bilawal Is Dreaming Of Gaining Power Through Flattery Of US: Khurrum Sher Zaman

President PTI Karachi Khurrum Sher Zaman while commenting on Bilawal Bhutto's upcoming...