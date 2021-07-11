Double Click 728 x 90
India Launches Probe Into ‘Auction’ Of Muslim Women On Website

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 04:50 pm
India Launches Probe Into 'Auction' Of Muslim Women On Website

Police in India has launched an investigation into the alleged sale of Muslim women online, the victims say their “auction” was an example of growing Islamophobia across the country.

According to the Indian news website The Print, in recent weeks, photos of 90 Muslim women have been uploaded on a software development platform, GitHub, with the headline “Sulli Deal of the Day.” Sulli is a term used as a mockery for Muslim women.

The website, which describes itself as a ‘Community Drive Open Source Project’, said most of the women offered for auction were from India, while profiles of women from other countries, including Pakistan, were uploaded.

The affected women are involved in other professions, including journalism, the arts, social work and research.

Hina Mohsin Khan, a pilot for an airline, was informed last week by a friend that her profile was available on the website.

Hina Khan told international news agency AFP: “The fourth picture on the website was mine. They were regularly auctioning me off as a slave. ‘

GitHub says the website has suspended the accounts of users who have violated its policies on harassment, discrimination and incitement to violence by posting such posts.

On the other hand, Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown persons as they have not been able to identify the culprits yet.

Another Indian woman, Sania Ahmed, 34, who was offered for sale on a website, blamed the “online troll army” of extremist Hindu religious parties for the “hate-mongering” against Muslims in India in recent years. The popularity has increased.

He said that these Hindu extremists had sent thousands of abusive messages to journalists, social activists and others to such an extent that some of them were forced to close their social media accounts.

Many of India’s 170 million Muslims say they have been treated like second-class citizens since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, the BJP, came to power in 2014.

In the name of protecting the cow, the sacred animal of the Hindus, Hindu rioters have killed many Muslims, which has spread fear and despair in this minority community.

Indian journalist Fatima Khan, herself one of the women targeted at Gut Hub, said in a tweet that the fake auction was a similar attack. How is this acceptable? What will be the punishment for those who make this list? Here Muslim men are tortured to death, while Muslim women are harassed and even sold online. When will it all end? ‘

Online harassment of women and girls, including threats related to violence, rape and pornography, is a serious problem in India.

According to a 2020 survey by Plan International, a UK-based organization, 14,000 girls in 31 countries have been subjected to such treatment.

Talking about online harassment, Sania Ahmed, 34, who works for an Indian media company, said, “Muslim women in India are particularly targeted.”

“It starts with petty abuse and then escalates to death and rape threats,” he told AFP. I have screenshots of 782 rape threats that were mostly given to me on Twitter. And that’s just from last year. ”

He believes that such accused have the “political support” of India’s Hindu nationalist government, which is itself the cause of the growing trend of Islamophobia.

Sania Ahmed sent legal notices to Twitter reporting more than one offensive post but no action was taken. Twitter did not comment on the matter.

The Modi government denies being anti-Muslim but has so far not commented on the recent scandal.

According to the National Commission for Women, the latest victims include women researchers, analysts, artists and journalists.

Sania Ahmed, who now gets scared before checking her phone every morning, said the abuse was aimed at insulting Muslim men as well.

